CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.76), with a volume of 226251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.76).

CMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.49. The company has a market cap of £382.23 million, a P/E ratio of 917.63 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 196 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($385.00). In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($383.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 528 shares of company stock valued at $89,740. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

