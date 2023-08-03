CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.20. 656,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.43. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

