CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

CNHI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 5,392,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,150. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

