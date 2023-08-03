CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 334,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

