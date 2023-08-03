CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 717.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CNX Resources comprises approximately 0.6% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,061,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 152,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.