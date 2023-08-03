Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.23. Approximately 19,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 55,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $586.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.