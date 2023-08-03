Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $205.18. 27,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,913. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

