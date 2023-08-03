Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.45. 48,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

