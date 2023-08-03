Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

