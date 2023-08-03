Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $539,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VNQ traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,795. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

