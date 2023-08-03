Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 2,627 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Enbridge by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 660,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

