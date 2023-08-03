Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 9,723 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. 464,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,369. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

