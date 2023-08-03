Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 74,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

