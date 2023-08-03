Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 179,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.81. 678,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

