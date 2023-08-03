Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 11,530 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $94.04. 1,688,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.