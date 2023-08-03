Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 500 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,858. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

