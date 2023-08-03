Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 701 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $313.20. 3,870,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,880,721. The stock has a market cap of $802.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

