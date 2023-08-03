Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,762. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

