Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 7.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $91.51. 2,815,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,679,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

