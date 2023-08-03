Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,044.0 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

CLEGF remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

