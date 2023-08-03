Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded up C$2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$148.07. 63,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.90 and a twelve month high of C$169.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.29.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

