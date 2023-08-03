Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CIGI stock traded up C$2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$148.07. 63,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.90 and a twelve month high of C$169.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.29.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
