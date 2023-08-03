Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.