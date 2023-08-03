Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,516 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,223. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

