Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.03. 74,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,512. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $155.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

