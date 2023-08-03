Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,547 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.98. 239,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,214. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

