Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 65,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,971. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

