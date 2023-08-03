Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

