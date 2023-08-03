Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 158,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

