Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 to $3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.65 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.9 %

COLM traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

