Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $277.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.61. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

