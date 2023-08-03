Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

