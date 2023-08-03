Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,955,000 after acquiring an additional 322,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

