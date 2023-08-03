Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

