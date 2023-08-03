Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CI stock opened at $299.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

