Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $499.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

