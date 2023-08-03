Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,827 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WHR opened at $145.55 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

