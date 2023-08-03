Commerce Bank Sells 385 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $498.05 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.16 and its 200 day moving average is $435.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.