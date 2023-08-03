Commerce Bank Sells 7,583 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

