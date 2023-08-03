Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.77 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 97.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

