Comparing NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Chartwell Retirement Residences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.47%. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -9.18 Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -271.47

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Chartwell Retirement Residences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Chartwell Retirement Residences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chartwell Retirement Residences beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.