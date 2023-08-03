Compound Price Tops $59.10 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $460.56 million and approximately $123.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $59.10 or 0.00202695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00048736 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,651 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,792,333.34049939 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.75767952 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 374 active market(s) with $128,267,470.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

