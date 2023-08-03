CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE CIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54.

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,178 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

