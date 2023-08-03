Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $2,497,512.54 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

