Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after buying an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,463,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

CAG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,312. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.