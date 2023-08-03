ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.41. 2,954,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,044. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.