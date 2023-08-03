ConocoPhillips to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. 1,576,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,685. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

