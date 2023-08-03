Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 2,229,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,553.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 336,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 323,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

