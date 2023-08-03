Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 451,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.
In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,657 shares of company stock valued at $935,680. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
