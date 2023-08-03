Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Contango Ore Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTGO stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.84. Research analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Contango Ore Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Further Reading

