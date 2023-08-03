Contrasting Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) & voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares voxeljet and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.21 million 0.50 -$11.87 million ($1.38) -1.16 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 45.00

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than voxeljet. voxeljet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for voxeljet and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

voxeljet currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.67%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -46.96% -38.77% -15.61% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

